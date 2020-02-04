Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $132.32 and last traded at $132.28, with a volume of 13919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $116.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 957.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 170.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

