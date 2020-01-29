Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, EVP Peter Rayno bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $54,763.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,019.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBTC stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,337. The company has a market cap of $380.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

