Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $33.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,000,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,285. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 537,940 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.4% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,375,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,501 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,491,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,418 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,120,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,878,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,904,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after buying an additional 400,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

