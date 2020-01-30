Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,228,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,684. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

