Entropic Communications (NASDAQ:ENTR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.80

Shares of Entropic Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.80 and traded as high as $19.53. Entropic Communications shares last traded at $19.53, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

About Entropic Communications (NASDAQ:ENTR)

Entropic Communications, Inc (Entropic) is a fabless semiconductor company. Entropic designs, develops and markets semiconductor solutions to enable home entertainment. The Company offers a portfolio of set-top box (STB), Video System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and home connectivity (Connectivity) solutions. Entropic’s Connectivity solutions enable access to broadcast and Internet Protocol television (IPTV) services, as well as deliver and distribute other media content, such as movies, music, games and photos across the home.

