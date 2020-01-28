Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.68 Million

Brokerages expect Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) to report $239.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.50 million and the highest is $241.51 million. Envestnet reported sales of $210.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $905.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $908.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $587,563.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,432.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,368 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,180. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,053,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,392,000 after buying an additional 920,535 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,174,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.32. 328,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,524. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $75.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -172.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

