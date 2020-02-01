Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Receives $77.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $314,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,627,089.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,368 shares of company stock worth $16,625,830. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,053,000 after acquiring an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 148.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,392,000 after buying an additional 920,535 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 938,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 23.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $22,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet stock opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

