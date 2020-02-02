Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 689,197 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 338,157 shares.The stock last traded at $80.24 and had previously closed at $79.55.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,487.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,368 shares of company stock worth $16,625,830. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth $675,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 366.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet Company Profile (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

