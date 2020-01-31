Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Envista updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.63-1.73 EPS.

Envista stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,718,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,640. Envista has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.66.

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

