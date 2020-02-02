Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) dropped 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.59, approximately 7,693,958 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 3,825,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Envista in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.68.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.38 million. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,215,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,304,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,940,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,531,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,769,000.

Envista Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVST)

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

