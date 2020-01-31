EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE EPAM traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,033. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.42. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $140.44 and a 1-year high of $236.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $409,840.00. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 23,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,758,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?