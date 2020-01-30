EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Hits New 1-Year High at $208.00

EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.74) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.62), with a volume of 40 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 32.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.48.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

