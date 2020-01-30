EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Shares Down 3.8%

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.27, approximately 29,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 34,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

About EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

