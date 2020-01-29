Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Insider Sells $53,757.20 in Stock

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $53,757.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shefali Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of Epizyme stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $45,411.52.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. Epizyme Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. On average, analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPZM. Leerink Swann cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Svb Leerink cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Epizyme presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Epizyme by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Epizyme by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Epizyme by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

