Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Short Interest Up 9.5% in January

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,780,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 8,020,000 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 919,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPZM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $124,152.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,127.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock valued at $297,231 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after buying an additional 1,630,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epizyme by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Epizyme by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Epizyme by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,321 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,475. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 468.53%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?