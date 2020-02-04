ePlus (PLUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect ePlus to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $411.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.35 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.26. ePlus has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $99.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.89.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $84,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,897,513.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $336,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,686.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,242 shares of company stock valued at $630,905 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLUS. BidaskClub upgraded ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

