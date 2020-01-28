EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares $0.38 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 145.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.48. 37,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $141,700.00. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

