EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.43.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.21. 69,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,024. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,790.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 169,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 118,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,582,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

