Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, an increase of 787.4% from the December 31st total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $5.17.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Canada. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 5,750 net acres located in the southwest Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

