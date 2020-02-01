EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Receives $38.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE EQM opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. EQM Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.04%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners