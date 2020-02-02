EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $16.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,281,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,510,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. EQT has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 406,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

