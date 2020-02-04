EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $5.90 on Monday. EQT has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $5,266,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 158.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after acquiring an additional 455,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

