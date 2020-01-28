EQT (NYSE:EQT) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. EQT traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 117705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EQT by 1,246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EQT by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 455,236 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

