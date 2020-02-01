EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Down 8.8%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)’s share price fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.09, 9,945,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 8,394,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQT. SunTrust Banks raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EQT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

