Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $11.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered AMC Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie set a $16.00 price objective on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.72. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 253.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 97.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 126.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

