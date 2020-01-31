Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apple Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $343.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apple’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $323.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.98. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.56 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,419.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after buying an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

