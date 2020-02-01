Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BorgWarner Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $4.70 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of BWA opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 41,055 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?