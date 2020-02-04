Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Brunswick Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brunswick in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

BC opened at $62.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 43.4% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,376,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,195,000 after acquiring an additional 75,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 216,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

