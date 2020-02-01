Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Caci International Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Caci International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caci International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Caci International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.55.

NYSE CACI opened at $267.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. Caci International has a 12 month low of $161.26 and a 12 month high of $280.67.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Caci International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caci International by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caci International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caci International in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caci International by 376.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?