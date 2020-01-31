Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Capstar Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Capstar Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capstar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,827.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

