Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for electroCore, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of electroCore in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Bijou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.54). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for electroCore’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

ECOR stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.45. electroCore has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

