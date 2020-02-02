Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FBHS. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

