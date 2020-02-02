Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Great Western Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GWB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.63. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)