Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Middlefield Banc Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Middlefield Banc in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Middlefield Banc’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MBCN. ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

MBCN opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $161.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 45,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Toth acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. 6.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

