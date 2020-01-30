Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PFBC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $949.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.28. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,051,000 after acquiring an additional 31,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 931,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 82.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 70,809 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

