Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for A. O. Smith Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AOS. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

AOS stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 582,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after acquiring an additional 56,179 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 23,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 22,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

