Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Align Technology, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Align Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $257.10 on Friday. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $169.84 and a 12-month high of $334.64. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.86.

In other news, Director Yuval Shaked sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $218,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $1,932,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 115.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

