Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of BOH opened at $89.60 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,381,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 14.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 145.2% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $3,588,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $1,058,222.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,889,178.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

