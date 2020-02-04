Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.57.

CPE opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

