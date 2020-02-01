Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick expects that the network technology company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2020 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FFIV. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $122.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.51. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $173.44.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $33,880.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,065,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

