Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.30%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $33.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $566.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $181,470.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $353,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,073.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,588 shares of company stock worth $1,883,334. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

