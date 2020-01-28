Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for General Mills, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

GIS stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $53.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 772,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 780,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 366,376 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio