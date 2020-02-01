Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.72.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $35.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,784,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,756,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,703,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,753,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,097,000.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

