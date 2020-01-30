Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for LHC Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

LHCG has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

LHC Group stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average is $125.85. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $149.80.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.15 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 130.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

