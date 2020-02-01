Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Mastercard Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.98. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Shares of MA stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $327.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.02. The company has a market cap of $323.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Rule of 72