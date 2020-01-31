Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MYR Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for MYR Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. MYR Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $583.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

MYR Group stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $523.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 1,353 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $47,382.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.2% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 203,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 39,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MYR Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

