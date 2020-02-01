Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

Shares of National CineMedia stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $584.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 2,980.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

