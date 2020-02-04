Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RPC, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for RPC in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.54 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup downgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James raised RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of RES opened at $4.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $971.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.31. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

