Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.57.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.55.

NYSE:SNV opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 99,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 20,798 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 346,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 44,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

