Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for West Bancorporation, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for West Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year.

WTBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $395.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $25.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $145,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

